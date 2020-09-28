Mozambique: Two More Coronavirus Deaths and 190 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Friday that two more patients suffering from the Covid-19 respiratory disease have died, and five more have been admitted to hospital isolation wards.

According to a press release from the Health Ministry, the two latest victims were both Mozambican men, aged 38 and 73, who were diagnosed as infected with the coronavirus in a Maputo health unit on Monday and Wednesday. Their condition worsened and they both died on Thursday. This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 to 53.

Over the previous 24 hours, the release continued, one Covid-19 patient was discharged from hospital, but a further five were admitted, all in Maputo city. There are now 54 patients under medical care in isolation wards, 53 of them in Maputo city and one in Zambezia.

The Ministry said that, since the first case was diagnosed (on 22 March), 131,579 people have been tested for the coronavirus, 1,519 of them in the previous 24 hours. 1,111 samples were tested in public facilities, and 408 in private laboratories.

Of the samples tested, 725 were from Maputo city, 196 from Maputo province, 169 from Cabo Delgado, 106 from Zambezia, 105 from Inhambane, 91 from Sofala, 43 from Nampula, 34 from Tete, 32 from Gaza, 17 from Niassa and one from Manica.

1,329 of the tests were negative and 190 tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of positive cases since the start of the pandemic to 7,589.

186 of the new cases are Mozambicans, and four are foreigners (from Senegal, Cameroon, India and Britain). 113 are men or boys and 77 are women or girls. 26 are children under the age of 15, and five are over 65 years old. For eight cases there was no age information.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

123 of the new cases are from Maputo city and 18 are from Maputo province. Thus Maputo city and province account for over 74 per cent of the cases. There are also 35 cases from Inhambane, ten from Zambezia, two from Nampula, one from Cabo Delgado and one from Tete.

Following standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are in home isolation and their contacts are being traced.

Over the same 24 hour period, the Ministry reported, a further 91 people have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (41 in Maputo city, 29 in Niassa and 21 in Zambezia). The total number of recoveries is now 4,649 (61.6 per cent of all those diagnosed as positive for the coronavirus).

As of Friday, the geographical breakdown of all the 7,589 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 3,305; Maputo province, 1,341; Cabo Delgado, 697, Nampula, 581; Zambezia, 386; Gaza, 313; Tete, 257; Sofala, 211; Inhambane, 202; Niassa, 191; Manica, 105.

Thus, the main Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 7,589 positive cases, of whom 4,649 have made a complete recovery, and 2,883 are active cases. 57 Covid-19 patients have died, 53 from the disease and four from other causes.