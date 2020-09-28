Malawi: Minister for Quality Work On Technical Colleges Construction

26 September 2020
Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)
By Stanley Nkhondoyachepa

Nkhotakota — Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama has asked contractors who will construct four Technical Colleges across the country to do quality work.

He was speaking in Nkhotakota on Wednesday when he handed over a site where a modern Mbandira Technical College would be constructed.

The Minister observed that some contractors do not attach the importance of quality work when constructing structures which result in poor workmanship.

He warned that the Tonse Alliance government would not tolerate such malpractices adding that he wants the college designs on paper to match the structure when completed.

Msungama underscored the need for them to acquire technical skills for them to create employment.

He added that, "The Tonse Alliance government Policy of 1 million jobs for the youths per year can be achieved when the youths attain technical skills to become entrepreneurs and in turn employ others."

"Government will support the youth graduating from the Technical Colleges with startup capital," Msungama said.

He said the disbursement of business loans for the youth and women would start soon and asked those waiting for the programme not to despair.

Nkhotakota District Council Chair, Sam Chunga hailed government for the multi-million kwacha Technical College project, observing youths would benefit through acquiring technical skills.

He asked the contractor to consider hiring people from Nkhotakota for non-technical work in the project.

Member of Parliament for the area, Brainax Kaise encouraged chiefs to own the project and warned those who would be hired against theft.

The construction project which is expected to start on October 1, 2020 is expected to run for eight months and is estimated to cost K528, 570, 824.09

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Malawi government is supporting the construction of the project in Nkhotakota together with similar ones in Karonga at Ngala, Phalombe at Naminjiwa and Neno at Neno Youth Development Centre.

Total project cost for the four technical colleges is estimated to cost US$3,500 Approximately K 2 billion.

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Malawi News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.