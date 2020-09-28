Malawi: Minister for Quality Work On Technical Colleges Construction

Nkhotakota — Minister of Youth and Sports, Ulemu Msungama has asked contractors who will construct four Technical Colleges across the country to do quality work.

He was speaking in Nkhotakota on Wednesday when he handed over a site where a modern Mbandira Technical College would be constructed.

The Minister observed that some contractors do not attach the importance of quality work when constructing structures which result in poor workmanship.

He warned that the Tonse Alliance government would not tolerate such malpractices adding that he wants the college designs on paper to match the structure when completed.

Msungama underscored the need for them to acquire technical skills for them to create employment.

He added that, "The Tonse Alliance government Policy of 1 million jobs for the youths per year can be achieved when the youths attain technical skills to become entrepreneurs and in turn employ others."

"Government will support the youth graduating from the Technical Colleges with startup capital," Msungama said.

He said the disbursement of business loans for the youth and women would start soon and asked those waiting for the programme not to despair.

Nkhotakota District Council Chair, Sam Chunga hailed government for the multi-million kwacha Technical College project, observing youths would benefit through acquiring technical skills.

He asked the contractor to consider hiring people from Nkhotakota for non-technical work in the project.

Member of Parliament for the area, Brainax Kaise encouraged chiefs to own the project and warned those who would be hired against theft.

The construction project which is expected to start on October 1, 2020 is expected to run for eight months and is estimated to cost K528, 570, 824.09

The African Development Bank (AfDB) and Malawi government is supporting the construction of the project in Nkhotakota together with similar ones in Karonga at Ngala, Phalombe at Naminjiwa and Neno at Neno Youth Development Centre.

Total project cost for the four technical colleges is estimated to cost US$3,500 Approximately K 2 billion.