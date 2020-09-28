Malawi: Ministry Impressed With Ck Schools Readiness for the Reopening

Chikwawa — Ministry of Education has expressed satisfaction at the way schools in Chikwawa are set for the re-opening come October.

Deputy Minister of Education, Madalitso Wirima expressed the satisfaction Thursday when she visited some schools in the district to appreciate their preparation for reopening of the schools amid Covid-19 pandemic.

She sampled three schools during her visit and was convinced that the schools were more ready for the re-opening.

"I am quite grateful for what I have seen during my visit to the schools here as it clearly indicates that the messages that government has been advocating for have really gone down to the local masses," Wirima said.

Government announced that the schools should comply with all preventive measures to ensure that the schools are conducive for teaching and learning.

"Among many others, I have seen that the schools have undergone face masks trainings, others have Covid-19 suggestion boxes, gun thermometers among many others which indicate that we are together in this war against the pandemic and that we are ready for the reopening of schools," she added.

Wirima told members of mother groups, chiefs and Parents Teachers Association representatives to continue telling learners that Covid-19 was real.

The Deputy Minister called on everyone to protect children from early marriages and pregnancies saying it was the wish of the Tonse Alliance led government to ease pressure that has been there in the education sector.

"Among many other challenges, infrastructure development is leading. You may also agree with me that poor schools, teachers' houses are common challenges. But as government we are geared to do our best, she said.

The Tonse Alliance led government has an obligation to promote welfare of teachers as one way of promoting quality education which is key to national development.

"We are set to see to it that teachers' welfare is enhanced in the country but for all this to happen, we need proper coordination and the application of a holistic approaches," she added.

Vice Chairperson for Chikwawa District Council, Martin Goche said the visit by the deputy Minister was an opportunity to see for herself the challenges Chikwawa was facing in providing quality education.

He thanked government for allocating funds through Ministry of Education which learning institutions received towards the fight against Coronavirus as schools will be reopening this October.

In Chikwawa, the Deputy Minister visited Phimbi Primary School in Chief Makhuwira's area, Thabwa Primary School under Traditional Authority (TA) Mulilima and Chikwawa Secondary School in the area of Chief Kasisi.