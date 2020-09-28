Malawi: Lumbadzi Police Records Increase in Crime and Road Accidents

Lilongwe, September 26, 2020 Officer-in-Charge for Lumbadzi Police Station, Khetase Yiwombe has said they have registered increased rates of criminal and road accident cases since January to June 2020.

She disclosed this on Friday at the station during the end of 16-days of Customer Care and Professional Code of Ethics meetings aimed to remind Police Officers to uphold and restore public trust that has faded out in Central West Region.

The meetings under the theme "Soul Searching" were started on September 9, 2020 in various Police Stations in the region such as Kanengo, Kawale, Lilongwe, Lingadzi, Nathenje, and Lumbadzi just to mention a few.

"The statistics for the period between January to June, 2019 and January to June 2020 has showed that we registered 302 and 324 respectively, representing an increase of 7.3 percent.

"On the other hand, during the same period, in terms of traffic accidents, we have registered 27 and 44 respectively representing 6.3 per cent increases as well," she said.

Commissioner of Police responsible for Central West Region, Merlyne Yolamu said Police was committed to improving the welfare and better functioning of the Police in order to achieve its vision of safe and secure Malawi through professional discharge of duties.

"Lumbadzi Police post was under Kanengo Police Station and recently it has upgraded to a full Police Sstation so that they can be able to reduce increased rates of criminal and road accident cases," she said.

Yolamu pointed out that for previously Lumbadzi being a Police Post, their policing area was relatively smaller not well demarcated and generally crime has not been very alarming compared to other urban police stations.

The Commissioner promised them that Police would provide working resources such as vehicle to assist them when conducting their duties including internet connectivity so that it could develop their communications.

She said the Police would provide capacity building to officers in the region so that they could deliver quality services and respond positively to the demands of the public and reduce crime and road accidents.