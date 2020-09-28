South Africa Experiences Two Earthquakes in Two Days

28 September 2020
allAfrica.com

Cape Town — A 2.7 magnitude hit Cape Town in South Africa early on Sunday (September 27), according to Storm Report.

It was the second earthquake is as many days - on Saturday night, there was a strong magnitude 6.2 quake in the evening.

The second quake occurred at about 1,922 km southeast of Cape Town in the southwestern Indian Ocean, at the "active divergent plate boundary separating the African and Antarctic plates, which probably now have moved a few cm further apart as a consequence".

Very light shaking was reportedly felt by some observers in southern South Africa, according to Volcano Discovery.

Large seismic events – or earthquakes – are rare in South Africa, because the country is positioned on the interior of a tectonic plate, a relatively rigid area that's more stable compared with other plate boundaries.

No casualties or damage were reported and no tsunami warnings issued.

