Malawi: DPP Joins Karonga Central By-Election Race - Fields Ex-Councillor Mwalughali

26 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Former ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has joined the Karonga Central Constituency by-election race following the fielding of Ernest Mwalughali who emerged victor in primaries last week.

Mwalughali, a former councillor for Lupembe Ward, was up against retired Brigadier General Ngwira, and got 627 votes of the 1 200 cast.

Two candidates, retired brigadier general Ngwira and former councillor for Lupembe ward Earnest Mwaulwali competed on the race.

Ngwira got 545 votes.

DPP regional governor for the northern region, Reverend Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, congratulated Mwalughali and thanked the delegates for the peaceful primaries.

He challenged Mwalughali to work hard using "peaceful and democratic" campaign saying the party will support its candidate wholly.

"It is time to paint this constituency blue. We shall not leave any stone unturned. We shall win the seat," said Ngwira.

On his part, Mwalughali said he did not see anything that would block him from winning the Karonga Central seat.

He said he has learnt a lot from his previous position as councillor and that he understands the socio-political dynamics of the area.

Mwalughali will, among others, face Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Leonard Mwalwanda, UTM's Frank Mwenifumbo and independent candidate Florence Nthakomwa.

