Rwanda: Kagame Makes Diplomatic Changes, Appoints New Envoys

President Paul Kagame on Friday, September 25, made several changes in Rwanda's diplomatic corps, appointing new Ambassadors, First Counsellors and second counsellors in several embassies.

The new appointees include; Ambassador Col. Joseph Rutabana who will serve as Rwanda High Commissioner in Kampala, and Fidelis Mironko, Ambassador of Rwanda Embassy in Ankara, Turkey.

Prior to the new appointment, Ambassador Rutabana was the Ambassador of Rwanda to the State of Israel, a posting he assumed in 2015.

He also served in the Ministry of Defense as the Permanent Secretary and as Rwanda's Chargé d'Affaires to Sudan.

Col. Rutabana replaces Maj. Gen. Frank Mugambage who had served as the envoy to Uganda since 2009.

Another newly appointed Ambassador, Mironko, is also familiar with diplomatic duties.

He replaces Ambassador Williams Nkurunziza who was in the position since 2016.

Prior to the new appointment, Mironko was serving as First Counsellor to the United Kingdom.

Other appointments include first secretaries, minister counsellors, and first and second counsellors in different embassies of Rwanda.

Minister Counsellors

They include James Wizeye, Minister Counsellor, Rwanda High Commission in London, United Kingdom, and Abel Buhungu, Minister Counsellor, Rwanda Diplomatic Mission Khartoum, Sudan.

Robert Kayinamura will also serve as the Minister Counsellor in the Permanent Mission of Rwanda in New-York, USA.

Other Minister Counsellors are Ngango Gatuku James to serve at the Permanent Mission of Rwanda in Geneva, Switzerland, and Abel Buhungu who will occupy the same position in the Rwanda Diplomatic Mission in Khartoum, Sudan.

First Counsellors

Isaie Bagabo, Embassy of Rwanda to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia/Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the African Union

Robert Opirah, Embassy of Rwanda to the Federal Republic of Ethiopia/ Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the African Union

Peter Matsiko, Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations in New York

Guillaume Serge Nzabonimana, Embassy of Rwanda to the Republic of Senegal

Marie-Grace Nyinawumuntu, Embassy of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Belgium

Andre Bucyana, Embassy of Rwanda to the Kingdom of Belgium

Joseph Kabakeza, High Commission of Rwanda to the United Kingdom

Eya Nchama Blondine Uwimana, Embassy of Rwanda to France

Eric Rubayita, Embassy of Rwanda to the Russian Federation

Second Counsellors

Frank Kayijuka, Embassy of Rwanda to the Democratic Republic of Congo

Epiphanie Buzizi, High Commission of Rwanda to the United Republic of Tanzania

Vianney Rubagumya, High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Eric Rutoni Kayoge, Embassy of Rwanda to the Arab Republic of Egypt

Douglas Gakumba, High Commission of Rwanda to the Republic of Zambia

Edmond Tubanambazi, Embassy of Rwanda to Switzerland/ Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations in Geneva

Ornella Kaze, Embassy of Rwanda to France

Charles Ntageruka, Embassy of Rwanda to the United States of America

Prosper Irakoze, High Commission of Rwanda to the Republic of India

First Secretaries

Beata Mukayiranga, Embassy of Rwanda to the Republic of Congo

Stella Mutesi, High Commission of Rwanda to the Republic of Mozambique

Euphrasie Nkusi Nikuze, Embassy of Rwanda to the Republic of Zimbabwe

Jean-Hugues Mukama, Embassy of Rwanda to the Netherlands

Ornella Kayitesi, High Commission of Rwanda to the Republic of Singapore

Other appointees include Lucas Murenzi who will serve as Commercial Attaché in the Embassy of Rwanda to the Republic of Turkey.

Mucyo Rutishisha was also appointed as Director of the North and West Africa Unit in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.