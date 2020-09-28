Rwanda: Dates for Tour Du Rwanda 2021 Confirmed

27 September 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has approved the proposed dates - by Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) - for the 13th Tour du Rwanda.

The 2021 edition for the annual race is scheduled for February 21-28.

Next year will mark Tour du Rwanda's third edition as a UCI 2.1 race, a category it only shares with Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Africa.

A fortnight ago, Ferwacy suggested tentative dates for next year's edition but they had to be approved by UCI before declared final.

Via their official Twitter handle on Friday, Ferwacy announced that UCI had agreed to the proposed dates.

It is now official Plan accordingly @UCI_cycling confirmed the date of #TdRwanda2021 The grand depart of the 13th edition is ..... 21-28 February 2021 pic.twitter.com/kFFyf1XKdX

- Tour du Rwanda ???? (@tour_du_Rwanda) September 25, 2020

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.