Rwanda: Dates for Tour Du Rwanda 2021 Confirmed

The International Cycling Union (UCI) has approved the proposed dates - by Rwanda Cycling Federation (Ferwacy) - for the 13th Tour du Rwanda.

The 2021 edition for the annual race is scheduled for February 21-28.

Next year will mark Tour du Rwanda's third edition as a UCI 2.1 race, a category it only shares with Gabon's La Tropicale Amissa Bongo in Africa.

A fortnight ago, Ferwacy suggested tentative dates for next year's edition but they had to be approved by UCI before declared final.

Via their official Twitter handle on Friday, Ferwacy announced that UCI had agreed to the proposed dates.

It is now official Plan accordingly @UCI_cycling confirmed the date of #TdRwanda2021 The grand depart of the 13th edition is ..... 21-28 February 2021 pic.twitter.com/kFFyf1XKdX

- Tour du Rwanda ???? (@tour_du_Rwanda) September 25, 2020