Namibia: Oshakati and Mariental Cases On the Rise

Health update: The country today has recorded 83 new coronavirus infections, 180 recoveries and one

This was announced this afternoon by Minister of Health and Social Services Kalumbi Shangula.

Of these new cases, 64 are men and 19 are women.

The youngest is three months old and the oldest 73.

Oshakati recorded 32 new cases, Mariental 22, Windhoek 16, Swakopmund three, Walvis Bay and Okahandja two each, Otjiwarongo, Karasburg, Engela, Katima Mulilo, Gobabis and Outapi one each.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 2 049.

Of the active cases, 15 are severely or critically ill.

One patient succumbed to the virus at Gobabis.

"A 49-year old male, who is known to have comorbidities, presented himself to a healthcare facility on 10 September with symptoms. The patient was treated symptomatically and was discharged. The patient however died at home on 17 September," he said.

The minister said a posthumous swab was taken on 21 September of which the results were positive.

Namibia now has 10 918 confirmed cases, 8 749 recoveries and 120 deaths.