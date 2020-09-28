Nigeria: CDD-P to Help Govt Lift 100 Million Nigerians Out of Poverty

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, has said that the proposed Community Driven Development Policy (CDD-P) submitted to them by Community and Social Development Agency, (CSDP) would fast track development and help achieve federal governments goal of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

The Draft CDD-P is prepared by CSDP with inputs from the major stakeholders; the World Bank, state governments, the Academia, media, Development practitioners, community development workers and the rural people.

The Minister, represented by Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment, Dr Nasir Mahmmod, received the CDD policy draft in Abuja on Friday, assuring that the Ministry would study the draft policy very well by subjecting it to its own procedures before submitting to the Federal Executive Council.

He noted that, poverty has been the major challenge that largely manifested in lack of access to basic social services such as water, education, health and nutrition, as addressed by the proposed CDD policy.

On its part, the World Bank congratulated Nigeria for the journey so far in producing a draft CDD policy, assuring it would continue to support the Federal Government in its development programmes.

The Bank's Lead Specialist for Social Protection and Task Team Leader of CSDP, Prof. Foluso Okunmadewa who spoke via Webina said the World Bank commended the CSDP for finalizing the proposed CDD Policy especially its involvement of major stakeholders in the drafting of the policy.