Africa: Over 1.4 Million Covid-19 Cases, 1.2 Million Recoveries Across Continent

Chris Allen/MSF
MSF Pharmacy Assistant Khanyisile Mngadi prepacking medication for chronic conditions in an Eshowe clinic.
28 September 2020
allAfrica.com

As of September 28, the confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries have reached 1,460,328. Reported deaths in Africa have reached 35,163, and recoveries 1,207,261.

South Africa has the most reported cases - 670,766, with deaths numbering 16,398. Other most-affected countries include Egypt (102,840 cases), Morocco (117,685), Ethiopia (73,332), Nigeria (58,324) and Algeria (51,067).

The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well national and regional public health departments.

