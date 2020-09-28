Nigeria: War in Nollywood - Mike Ezuruonye Accuses Kunle Afolayan of Hating Igbos

27 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David O Royal

A frosty situation seems to have materialized between two notable Nollywood actors; Mike Ezuruonye and Kunle Afolayan with the former accusing the latter of tribal prejudice.

Apparently, the problem was created by one of Kunle Afolayan's followers on Instagram when he sent direct mail to the Figurine producer accusing Ezuruonye of scamming women. The moment Afolayan posted the message all hell broke loose as Ezuruonye replied in no kind words.

"The small respect I had for you is gone,yes I wrote you that in your sick DM. U touched the wrong guy by posting this on your twitter and Instagram stories... Guy,U buy wrong Market!!

"U now acting like u don't know impersonators are using Actors/Musicians/politicians /celebs fake profiles and videos to Defraud people world over???? Or haven't u seen the ones caught in my respect and even jailed for impersonating me by @officialefcc ????.

"Why am I surprised ,you've always HATED IGBOS..Are we going to forget in the Press ur statement years ago saying IGBOS are the ones spoiling the movie industry..U dont like casting them."

"Well this IGBO ain't like u cos he was born in Lagos and speaks flawless Yoruba..And loves the Yoruba people

U Tribalistic human!!!!!

"Guyyyyy I don come meet u for anything for this life???... OMO HOLD YOURSELF O,before we for inside Nollywood go talk your matter outside..Rubbishhh

Kunle U ARE TOO SMALL to bring me down with this stuuuuuupidddd unethical act... smh

"If u were wise ,wouldn't u as a colleague call me ,ask questions before posting this Rubbish on your Instagram and Twitter?... WHO DOES THAT... .Obviously u... Mtcheww

"DUDE,,,if u want a problem ,boyyyyyyy BRING IT ON ... I'm so freaking READY!!!.

"I've never called OUT any of my colleagues on social media but NIGGA u messed up this time ..?￰ﾟﾙﾄsmh

Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish"

