Tanzania: Caravan T-20 Cricket Gathers Storm in Dar

CRICKET stakeholders meet today at Mlimani City Mall Dar es salaam in an occasion to officially launch DC Caravans T-20 Cricket Cup tournament.

The launch comes a week prior to the tournament start next weekend. The tournament, according to the organisers, has attracted 10 teams.

The teams are; Caravans, Aga Khan Sports, Aces, Strikers, Dar Gymkhana, General Petroleum, Dar es Salaam Cricket Club (DCC), Shree Kutchi Leva Patel Sports Club's (SKLPSC), Union and Annadil Burhani.

According to the communication officer of Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), Atif Salim the tournament will begin on October 4th this year and reach its climax in November and its games to be staged at Kinondoni Leaders Club ground.

"The DC Caravans T20 Cup is a 20 over format cricket competition, featuring the nation's best teams and will be hosted by Caravans cricket club."

"This is the only cricket tournament organised by a private entity under the affiliation of TCA and the DC. It is regarded to be the country's biggest T-20 Cricket tournament at the moment and is usually played out during the last quarter of the year."

"The tournament also features major companies in Tanzania which support this endeavour as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility."

Meanwhile, Kinondoni will meet Lions Academy in the final match of TCA Development League also to be staged at the Leaders Club ground.

From the standings; Lion Academy are commanding the table with six points and 1.40 net run rates.

At the second place are Kinondoni Development who have tied on points with leaders, but are behind them on inferior 1.13 net runs rate. Both teams have won three matches and lost one.

Upanga Warriors are third after registering four points and 1.24 net runs rate. Ilala Boys are positioned fourth after bagging two points and -0.16 net runs rate. At the bottom are TCA woman, without a point.

According to the national team's Head Coach, Steve Tikolo, the boys have incredible skills and he believes they will be well drilled for International Cricket Council (ICC) Under- 19 African Qualifier Division 2.