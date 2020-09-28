Tanzania: Mabatini Stadium Barred From Staging Vpl Duels

TANZANIA Premier League Board (TPLB) has banned the Mabatani Stadium of Mlandizi in Coast region from hosting the Premier League matches for not meeting standards.

Following the board's decision, Ruvu Shooting have been advised to use either Uhuru or Azam Complex arenas, both located in Dar es Salaam for their home matches of the league.

Ruvu Shooting will face Biashara United tomorrow and have not yet confirmed which pitch to use as their home venue. The Board further noted that it will inspect the stadium once the renovations are completed.

Since the league began the board has already suspended two other sports arenas. Others are Karume Stadium of Musoma in Mara region and Gwambina Complex of Misungwi in Mwanza.

Whereas it was identified that in both stadiums, the pitches were not friendly while at Karume Stadium, its changing rooms were not friendly for uses, hence it didn't pass the required standards in accordance with the regulations.

Meanwhile, Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has signed contract with Group Six International for the construction of the Dar es Salaam and Tanga football facilities whose works planned to commence in October this year.

The project in Dar es Salaam will be implemented at Kigamboni at the cost of 2, 780,000 US Dollar while in Tanga its cost will be 2, 440, 000 US Dollar, both projects to be funded by the FIFA through a programme known as FIFA Forward 12.

TFF President, Wallace Karia noted that this construction of the project has been on paper for quite a long time and will have a lot of significance in the development of our country's football.

"In our plan, we want to ensure every region has a project and we will spend money from our various stakeholders to ensure we succeed in our plans. And the main aim is to make sure we involve various stakeholders so that every region has a sports centre," said Karia.