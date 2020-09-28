Tanzania: Magistrates Advised On Enforcement of Laws, Rules

CHIEF Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, has directed magistrates to enforce laws and rules, including reminding relevant authorities to adhere to legal procedures when arresting suspected criminals.

Addressing judicial officers of Manyoni District in Singida Region on his first day of a three-day visit to inspect various judicial activities on Thursday, Prof Juma said it was imperative for law enforcers to ensure suspected criminals were brought to court within 48 hours as law required after their arrest.

At the same time, he called judges and magistrates throughout the country to utilise alternative dispute resolution (ADR) in determining civil matters, especially proceedings relating to administration of estates.

Prof Juma's visit was also aimed at explaining challenges the Justices of the Court of Appeal encountered when hearing various cases and shortcomings in arresting suspects.

Speaking on cases relating to the administration of estates, he said such proceedings had many challenges. He was of the views that the use of the ADR process would help facilitate the speedy determination of the cases.

He urged the judges and magistrates to ensure applicants who filed such cases to submit requisite information to dispel the notion that the administrator of the estates were the beneficiaries of the estates, which fuelled further disputes.

"Let us try to resort to ADR as this approach will also help reduce the workload of cases in court. Article 107A of the Constitution of the United Republic of Tanzania encourages judges and magistrates to determine cases through ADR," said Prof Juma.

He said if the judges and magistrates provided public education on the importance of resolving such disputes through ADR it would be easier for the court to deal with such cases.

Addressing the issue of ethics for judicial officers, Prof Juma urged them to discharge their duties professionally and adhere to legal procedures, as in doing so they would restore public confidence in the Judiciary.

Regarding land tribunals, the CJ said the government's intention to bring back the tribunals under the Judiciary was still in force, thus he urged judicial officers to be prepared for that.