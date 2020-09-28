Tanzania Hailed for Cooperation With Mechanism

THE International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (Mechanism) has expressed its gratitude to Tanzania for support in its duties as regards justice to the Rwandan Genocide victims that occurred in 1994.

Registrar of the Mechanism, Mr Abubacarr Tambadou, visited Arusha, the city that hosts a number of national, East Africa, Africa and international judicial institutions and noted that the United Nations (UN) was happy with the way Tanzania cooperated.

Registrar Tambadou reiterated his gratitude for support and coop- eration that the Mechanism and its staff continued received from the Arusha local authorities and the government on law enforcement.

In that regard, Registrar Tambadou informed Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) Iddi Kimanta that the visit was meant to improve collaboration and partnership between the Arusha Branch of the Mechanism and other judicial institutions hosted in Arusha as well as the local authorities in Arusha.

Arusha hosts local judicial institutions as well as the East African Legislative Assembly (EACJ), the African Court on Human Rights and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) and the Mechanism.

The latter was established by the UN Security Council Resolution 1966 (2010) to complete the remaining work of the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda and the International Criminal Tribunal for former Yugoslavia that closed in 2015 and 2017 respectively.

The Mechanism has two branches, one in Arusha and one in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Registrar Tambadou told the RC that the Mechanism would in the coming weeks be handing over a newly constructed police post for Arumeru District in Kisongo to facilitate police support to the Mechanism and the area at large.

Arusha Regional Police Commander (RPC) Salum Hamduni and Regional Administrative Secretary Richard Kwitega graced the meeting.

Mr Kimanta congratulated him on his recent appointment by the UN Secretary General as Registrar of the Mechanism and re-assured him of continued support and collaboration of the Arusha local authorities with the Mechanism.

The registrar also visited EACJ President, Dr Emmanuel Ugirashebuja, who congratulated Registrar Tambadou on his recent appointment as Registrar of the Mechanism and reiterated good cooperation between the EACJ and the Mechanism.