Nigeria: Universities Lack Facilities to Observe Covid-19 Protocols, Says ASUU

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Kaduna State University (KASU) branch said public universities lack facilities needed to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The union also said most universities couldn't boast of internet facilities to offer online teaching or e-learning.

The ASUU made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna signed by ASUU-KASU branch Chairperson Tukur Abdulkadir and Secretary Comrade Peter Adamu respectively.

According to them, ASUU as a union does not derive pleasure in the disruption of academic calendar nor hinder students from graduation on time.

The union's statement came days after some institutions are already preparing for reopening for academic session in some parts of the country.

"We are at a crossroad in the country and the proclivity of the Nigerian Ruling class, irrespective of their divide, have plunged us all into this quagmire.

"We must continually track, engage and resist their excesses for the survival of Public University education and the country at large.

"ASUU-KASU as a union acknowledges the understanding and support demonstrated by patriotic Nigerian students and parents.

"Our strike action which commenced 10th of March, 2020 is now in its 26th week. The goal of the total, comprehensive and indefinite strike is to get government to meaningfully address ASUU's demands for revitalization funds for public universities, EAA, renegotiation of the 2009 Agreement, visitation panels to universities, and proliferation of state universities and governance issues in them.

"These demands were agreed upon, with timelines, by the Nigerian government in the Memorandum of Action (MOA) it signed willingly with ASUU on 7th February2019."