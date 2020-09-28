Nigeria: Mr, Miss Nigeria Pageant Demands Contestants Undergo Covid-19 Test

27 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Contestants entering the Mr and Miss Nigeria International pageant this year will have to show a COVID-19 fitness certificate as a major requirement, the show's organizer says.

Brendance and Crusaders, organisers of the show, says including a COVID-19 fitness test is part of measures to complement government efforts to flattening the curve of the pandemic in Nigeria.

Bredan Nsikak, Chief Executive Officer of the firm, said, "Our preparations are in progress and we are aware of the issues with COVID-19 and measures being put in place by the government to check and control further spread.

"We are also requesting that the contestants and other crew members should to go for COVID-19 test because only those that have COVID-19 free certificates will be allowed into the camp.

"The idea is to, as much as we can, guarantee the health state of everyone at least for the period they are going to be in camp," he said.

According to him, 32 contestants comprising youths between 18 years and 28 years excelled from the online voting and they would compete for the 2020/2021 crowns of the pageant.

He added that the event would extensively feature Mr and Miss International Africa (MMIA) as Nigeria being the host would have her 2019/2020 MMNI compete for honours alongside contestants from nine other countries.

Nsikak said that during the event, contestants would appear on stage in adition to its being live stream on Instagram, Youtube and Twitter.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.