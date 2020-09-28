South Africa: Tales of Bravery, Fear and Anxiety From SA's Healthcare Frontline

analysis

Maverick Citizen will this week share the stories of 26 workers who have been at the frontline of the Covid-19 response. These men and women work in health facilities in the nine provinces, some as doctors, others as nurses and some as mortuary workers, cleaners and porters. Journalist Nomatter Ndebele and photographer Thom Pierce undertook the challenging task of crisscrossing the country, at times under tight lockdown regulations, to document the stories of these incredible people who do not view themselves as heroes. In this episode they go from Soweto to Mthatha to Sasolburg to Cape Town.

When the Covid-19 storm started raging across Gauteng, Sibusiso Njilo was one of the frontline workers who had to undergo a quarantine period after a positive case was identified at Senaoane Clinic in Senaoane, Soweto, where he works.

Suddenly the anxiety he had felt for his patients was for himself and his family. Luckily, Njilo tested negative and he was able to get back to work to look after his community.

Although there has been widespread information about the importance and advantages of wearing masks, not everyone is playing by...