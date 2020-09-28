Angola: No Maritime Incident Reported Countrywide

Luanda — The Angolan Maritime and Port Institute (Impa) has had no records of any accident in Angola's maritime space in recent years, considering navigation in national waters to be safe.

It was revealed by Mário Mata, a senior technician at Impa, who was presenting Thursday the theme "Importance of Hydrography in Navigation in Guaranteeing the Sustainable Use of the Sea" at the webinar in reference to World Maritime Day.

The source said that despite the stability recorded at sea, there is a need for implementing projects to improve the conditions to aid safe navigation on the coast, ports, bays and surroundings of the country's port facilities, as well as rivers and lagoons.

"The safety of maritime navigation in Angola is considered safe, because in recent years to date we have not received any news from credible sources of incidents or accidents at sea, which could endanger navigation on the sea coast," said Mário Mata.

He points out the need to improve the installation of equipment and means, such as the national maritime surveillance system, coastal and port maritime traffic control and global systems.

It refers to the need to survey bathymeters (depth assessment) to aid navigation along the entire maritime coast and access channels to terminals.