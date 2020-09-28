Angola: 1º De Agosto Extinguish Volleyball

Luanda — The 1º de Agosto team announced Friday the extinction of volleyball, one of the club's most awarded titled sports with 25 national trophies in men's and 19 in women's.

In terms of national titles, volleyball is only surpassed by men's handball with 26 wins.

In a press release, the "military" club states that the extinction in all classes, in both sexes, is due to financial and sporting criteria.

The document, signed by the chairman of the team, Carlos Hendrick, mentions the club's claim to be disbanded as a member of the Angolan Volleyball Federation.

Now, the Rio Seco side only moves football, basketball, handball, swimming, roller hockey and chess.