Ghana: Crystal TV Sign New Distribution Deal With Al-Jazeera Media Network in Ghana

Crystal TV, Ghana's first private television network has signed a new long-term distribution agreement with Al-Jazeera Media Network by broadcasting Al-Jazeera English News Channel. Crystal TV is focusing on marketing new packages by providing its viewers with a platform for news and current affairs.

Crystal TV's President/CEO, Dr. Chief Paul Crystal-Djirackor, said: "We are excited to enter into this partnership with Al Jazeera Media Network, who are undoubtedly a people-centered news network, whose main focus is getting to the depths of every story and reaching out to all people when it matters, to deliver the news unbiased and fearlessly as required of any reputable news network, wherever in the world.

The new platform begins with a varied mix of free-to-air and pay TV channels and a strong emphasis on news and entertainment. Aside from carrying Al Jazeera English as a 24 -hour News Channel on its platform, it will also provide a scheduled daily carriage on its Crystal TV Prime channel, which is available to over 6.35 million Ghanaian homes nationwide, as a free-to-air channel.