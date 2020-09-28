Ghana: Crystal TV Sign New Distribution Deal With Al-Jazeera Media Network in Ghana

28 September 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

Crystal TV, Ghana's first private television network has signed a new long-term distribution agreement with Al-Jazeera Media Network by broadcasting Al-Jazeera English News Channel. Crystal TV is focusing on marketing new packages by providing its viewers with a platform for news and current affairs.

Crystal TV's President/CEO, Dr. Chief Paul Crystal-Djirackor, said: "We are excited to enter into this partnership with Al Jazeera Media Network, who are undoubtedly a people-centered news network, whose main focus is getting to the depths of every story and reaching out to all people when it matters, to deliver the news unbiased and fearlessly as required of any reputable news network, wherever in the world.

The new platform begins with a varied mix of free-to-air and pay TV channels and a strong emphasis on news and entertainment. Aside from carrying Al Jazeera English as a 24 -hour News Channel on its platform, it will also provide a scheduled daily carriage on its Crystal TV Prime channel, which is available to over 6.35 million Ghanaian homes nationwide, as a free-to-air channel.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.