Liberia: President Weah Promises U.S.$5 Million for Solar Street Lights Project for Monrovia

Monrovia — The government has launched the installation of solar panel street lights within communities in Montserrado County that lacks access to public electricity.

The project is estimated at US$5 million.

The Executive Mansion stated that the president is unsatisfied with the lack of electricity in most of the communities in the county that hosts the country's capital.

"Most of our communities in Montserrado lack electricity, so the President has instructed the Liberia Agency for Community Empowerment, (LACE) to work with these communities for solar electrification," Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby said recently, while addressing reporters at the Executive Mansion.

He said government is the source of funding this project and an initial of US$500,000.00 for its implementation.

Toby noted that the project's full implementation expected to start shortly.

In similar development, government is expected to begin the "Sidewalk Enhancement Project" soon.

According to the Deputy Presidential Press Secretary, the Sidewalk Enhancement Project will be implemented by the Engineer Battalion of the Armed Forces of Liberia along with engineers from the Ministry of Public Works.

"The first phase of this project starts from ELWA to VAMOMA," Toby said.

Mr. Toby revealed that procurement has started for another project named "Bridge To Bridge Asphalt Overlay Pavement."

This, according to him, suggests that there will be pavement of road from the Gabriel Tucker Bridge to the St. Paul's Bridge in Bushrod Island.

Mr. Toby said the pavement is a means of creating relief for vehicles and motorcycles that ply that route daily.

Post Views: 6