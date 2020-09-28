Malawi: Oxfam Applauds Tonse Government Stand On Projects

Oxfam has applauded the new Tonse Alliance led government for accepting to continue in implementing the development projects that were being implemented by the previous government.

Oxfam Malawi, Country Director, Lingalireni Mihowa , who was an aide of former President Joyce Banda , said this Thursday during Budget Analysis Report Dissemination meeting with Parliamentary committees at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

She said the previous regimes in the country; they were not able to adopt the continuation in the implementation of some key development programmes which were beneficial to the country.

Mihowa said government has under taking responsibility to continue with key projects like construction of more Teacher Training Colleges, learning facilities, texiary education support to enhance delivery of quality education in the country

She said it was pleasing that once again education sector has got lion's share of the total national budget

"In fact the education allocation has surpassed the commitment of 20 percent of the total budget. This time around it has received 21.6 percent of the national budget," the Country Director observed.

She pointed out that although the education sector has received much higher allocation the distribution of the funds has not be fairly done.

"If you look at the allocation to texiary education, they have received more unlike to low classes where enrolment is much higher and need a lot of support," Mihowa added.

Chairperson for Budget and Finance Committee, Gladys Ganda said the revenue target that the national budget wants to achieve would not be attained.

She said with the current Covid-19 trends it would be difficult for Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) to attain to the desired target because a lot of businesses have been affected due to restriction of goods and services in most countries.

Malili Youth Club Member, Ellen Chimtengo said most youth are failing to access youth friendly services in their areas due to inadequate health facilities within their areas.

She said over 52 girls have fallen pregnant within their area during the Covid-19 because due to lack of youth friendly services.

"If these services were available, I believe some of the girls could have accessed them and avoid their current situation. I would like to appeal to members of parliament to ensure that budget allocation to health sector should consider youth friendly critically," Chimtengo added.

