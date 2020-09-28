Malawi Deputy Minister's 2 Daughters Shot in Us, One Reported Dead

26 September 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Two daughters of Malawian deputy minister of defence Jean Sendeza have reportedly been shot in South Bend, United States of America's with one left dead while the other is battling for her life in hospital.

The two daughters have been identified as Mundi and Noria Sendeza.

According to a news report on The South Bend Tribune , the shooter has been identified as Kalekeni Lindeire. a Malawian citizen.

Lindeire reportedly got irked after Mundi Sendeza, sister of the deceased Noria ended their love relationship.

The shooter has been arrested and is in police custody.

The report says US Police were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday afternoon to Hickory Village apartments on reports of shots fired, according to a release from the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit.

Dispatchers began getting emergency calls of a rollover accident in a parking lot in the 3600 block of E. Edison Rd. The lot is within the South Bend city limits, and South Bend and Mishawaka police responded to both calls.

Officers found two women who were riding in the overturned vehicle had been shot. One of the women was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said, while the other was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
