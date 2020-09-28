South Africa Wants to Be Top Tourist Destination - Soon

analysis

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane expects that South Africa will soon become a destination of choice despite lingering uncertainty at the last minute about which countries will be on the Covid-19 'safe list'.

On the big stage on the lawn outside the Maropeng Visitor Centre in Gauteng, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane heaved a sigh of relief.

"Two months ago, as the Covid-19 pandemic was at its worst, I was agonising over what this day was going to look like had the pandemic situation remained as it was," she said during International Tourism Day celebrations on Sunday.

"Looking back at where tourism was two months ago, we have much to celebrate."

Domestic tourism has since reopened and international travel looks set to restart this week. The celebrations were in Gauteng after authorities in the Northern Cape, where they were due to be held, said they were not yet ready to host the event.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the event was meant to showcase South Africa as a destination able to host big events while practising Covid-19 safety protocols. She said the dropping of the mandatory two-week quarantine period for arriving travellers who had tested negative for Covid-19 at most 72 hours before their arrival...