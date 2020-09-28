South Africa Wants to Be Top Tourist Destination - Soon

South African Tourism/Flickr
Beachgoers at Clifton Beach in Cape Town (file photo).
28 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane expects that South Africa will soon become a destination of choice despite lingering uncertainty at the last minute about which countries will be on the Covid-19 'safe list'.

On the big stage on the lawn outside the Maropeng Visitor Centre in Gauteng, Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane heaved a sigh of relief.

"Two months ago, as the Covid-19 pandemic was at its worst, I was agonising over what this day was going to look like had the pandemic situation remained as it was," she said during International Tourism Day celebrations on Sunday.

"Looking back at where tourism was two months ago, we have much to celebrate."

Domestic tourism has since reopened and international travel looks set to restart this week. The celebrations were in Gauteng after authorities in the Northern Cape, where they were due to be held, said they were not yet ready to host the event.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the event was meant to showcase South Africa as a destination able to host big events while practising Covid-19 safety protocols. She said the dropping of the mandatory two-week quarantine period for arriving travellers who had tested negative for Covid-19 at most 72 hours before their arrival...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.