Nigeria: Kaduna Govt Advises Civil Servants Against Strike

28 September 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Kaduna State Government says it has no outstanding issues with its civil servants and has, therefore, cautioned its workers against participating in the planned nationwide strike action slated to commence on Monday, Sept. 28.

"We have no outstanding issues with workers to warrant a strike. Our workers should be at work tomorrow," the Head of Service, Mrs Bariatu Mohammed, said in a statement issued on Sunday.

The Head of Service said that a meeting was convened with the leadership of the labour unions where they were informed of the position of the state government.

"Consequently, I wish to strongly advise civil servants in the state to refrain from participating in the conceived strike action; failure to adhere to this advice shall force the government to invoke the 'no-work no-pay' policy," she warned.

Mohammed assured the civil servants of a conducive working environment, declaring that no one would be restrained from having access to his or her office.

The official advised heads of ministries, departments and agencies of government to bring the notice to the attention of staff for strict compliance.

NAN

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.