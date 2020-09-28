Nigeria: Wikki Tourists Player, Driver Test Positive for Covid-19

Bauchi — A player of Wikki Tourists football club Bauchi and the team's driver have tested positive for COVID 19.

The club recently conducted tests for players, technical crew and members of the management committee ahead of the expected return of the NPFL 2020/2021 Season.

Secretary of the Club, Abdullahi Ibrahim Haskiya, who disclosed this to newsmen at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium Bauchi said that 66 samples of the team players, staff and officials were taken but only the two persons returned positive following exposure to the disease.

He explained that the test was conducted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) at the Bauchi State COVID-19 molecular Laboratory, on 14th September, 2020.

The secretary, however, said the club was relieved that almost all members of the team were negative considering that Wikki Tourists are getting set for the expected lifting of ban on contact sports and possible commencement of the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League Season.

Since the commencement of COVID-19 screening by the 20 clubs in the NPFL, only Kwara United and Wikki Tourists have so far announced positive results.