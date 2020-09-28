Nigeria: Pressure On Emergency Services As Lagos Records 'Unusual' Rise in Disasters

Lagos — Emergency services in Lagos are under extreme pressure as the state recorded series of accidents last week, Daily Trust reports.

The incidents comprised fire disasters, gas explosion, auto crashes as well as truck and tanker accidents which caused panic among Lagosians, putting many of them on the edges.

Even the emergency responders had unusually busy week clearing one carcass or the other, our correspondent reports. Officials of the emergency services also confirmed they were more pressured within the week owing to frequent incidents.

However, out of dozens of accidents recorded, the casualty rate was minimal. Four people died in two separate incidents last week.

Spokesman of the state emergency management agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor confirmed that the last one week has been very hectic, saying the agency faced extreme pressures.

"It would be a blatant lie if I tell you we didn't face pressures because we cover the whole of Lagos and extend to Ogun State at times because of the inflow of traffic but we are coping very well because we are well equipped by the state government and motivated to do our work," he said.

He however cautioned residents of the state to be more safety conscious.

Also speaking, Lagos Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr. Ibrahim Farinloye blamed most of the accidents in the state on impatience on the part of the people.