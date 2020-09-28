South Africa: Interviewing Hopewell Chin'ono - 'My Arrest Was Meant to Put the Fear of God Into Other Journalists'

28 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Janet Heard

Award-winning freelance journalist and documentary filmmaker Hopewell Chin'ono, 49, put the spotlight on human rights transgressions in Zimbabwe - under President Emmerson Mnangagwa's watch - after being ambushed at his Harare home and forced to spend 45 days behind bars.

First published in DAILY MAVERICK 168

You filmed your arrest on 20 July and posted your last tweet: "They are breaking into my home. Alert the world!" Describe the buildup.

State agents came to my house. I called my lawyers and they said they should show a warrant of arrest. If not, don't open the doors. I asked them for a warrant, they didn't have one. I said I would not open until my lawyers arrive. I realised they were going to break into my home. I heard them discussing things - they got a phone call instructing them to break in. I realised I must record it. I live-streamed on Facebook their entry into my bedroom. They first broke my dining room sliding door - four men with AK47s, two from intelligence services and two police officers. They took my phone, but didn't realise they were being live-streamed. They still have the phone.

After Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.