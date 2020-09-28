South Africa: Ramaphosa's Brand-New Line in the Sand - Country Before Party

28 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken action against Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over the incident in which an SANDF plane was used to transport an ANC delegation to Zimbabwe. This appears to underscore Ramaphosa's stated belief that the ANC is not more important than the nation. And it is the first time the president has acted against someone of such seniority within the ANC.

On Saturday at 10.15pm the Presidency issued a statement. It's a curious time to issue any kind of statement, as the Sunday newspapers have already started rolling off the presses and the Monday morning news cycle is many hours away. Some will no doubt feel that the timing was designed to ensure that it received as little attention as possible.

In the statement, Ramaphosa said he was issuing the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, with a "formal reprimand for conveying an African National Congress delegation to Zimbabwe on an aircraft of the South African air force". This came after it emerged that the ANC delegation, including Secretary-General Ace Magashule and Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, had been transported to Zimbabwe on a government plane for talks with Zanu-PF members. The ANC officials were there...

