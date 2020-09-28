Nigeria: 9Mobile Pledges Support for Govt's Policy, Strategy On Digital Economy

Nigeria's leading telecoms provider, 9mobile, has expressed its support towards the country's economic transformation through the Digital Economy Policy and Strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Alan Sinfield, who was accompanied by members of the management team, gave the assurance recently while on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, at his office in Abuja.

In his remarks, the Minister hailed the appointment of Sinfield, a seasoned telecoms expert with global operational expertise as CEO of 9mobile, saying his experience represents what is needed in Nigeria's telecoms sector at this time.

"I read about your appointment on June 1, the same day it was announced, and I was excited because we need people with creative, analytical thinking and innovative ideas that will come and support us in driving the sector forward," Pantami said.

He also commended 9mobile's growth plans as laid out by Sinfield and assured that the government would continue to facilitate the enabling environment for the industry to thrive.

Speaking further, the Minister said, "I'm excited about your innovative ideas. Your plan is highly impressive, and I'm glad that you are ambitious.

As a government, we will provide a more enabling environment for the industry and especially indigenous companies like you to thrive. We have many policies that are promoting indigenous investments and innovation that will positively impact the economy," the Minister added.

Pantami, who also highlighted the Ministry's efforts to improve broadband penetration and digital roll-out, said the government would continue to intervene to address issues confronting Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other players in the sector.

Accompanying Sinfield on the visit were members of the management team, including the Executive Director, Regulatory & Corporate Affairs, Abdulrahman Ado, Company Secretary and Director, Legal, Ore Olajide others.

In a related vein, the telco Chief had paid a similar visit to the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Danbatta, at NCC's Zonal Office, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Sinfield appreciated the NCC for supporting 9mobile during its transition period and its visionary regulatory oversight of the sector.

Danbatta had, in turn, commended 9mobile's excellent quality of service and urged the telco to sustain its growth momentum, assuring of the NCC's continued support.

