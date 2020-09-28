South Africa: High-Quality Superfan Saturday Gives Bok Coach a Boost

27 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Saturday's first post-Covid-19 lockdown rugby matches would have left Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber in a much more positive frame of mind as he plots a course for the Rugby Championship in November.

Realistic fears that Springbok players will be hopelessly underdone when they take on the might of the All Blacks, Wallabies and Pumas in November might be unfounded after two tough encounters in Pretoria on Saturday.

Understandable concerns were slightly allayed after South Africa's leading players produced some scintillating, structured and intense rugby in their first serious outings for more than six months during "Superfan Saturday" at Loftus Versfeld.

Jake White's Bulls were excellent as they dismantled the Sharks 49-28, while John Dobson's Stormers were too good for the Lions, winning 34-21. Both winning sides based their victories and performances on superior forward play. The packs from Pretoria and Cape Town dominated their opponents and from that platform they built their momentum and scoreboard pressure.

Both winning performances could have been taken from the Boks' rugby World Cup 2019-winning blueprint. Dominant set pieces, physical, organised and committed defending and a superior tactical kicking game handed the Bulls and Stormers victory. The Boks used the same recipe to stun the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.