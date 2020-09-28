South Africa: Developing the Informal Sector Is Not a Nice-to-Have but a Must-Have

28 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ann Bernstein

The performance of our informal sector is intimately linked to the rest of the economy. This fact has profound implications for public policy.

There exists in South Africa a comforting myth that the informal sector serves as a "fallback" for those who have lost employment in the formal sector. The National Development Plan states that the informal sector "provides a cushion for those who lose formal sector jobs or need to supplement their formal incomes during crises".

This has led some to argue that, given the devastating consequences on the formal economy of the Covid-19 pandemic, the accompanying lockdown and the myriad restrictions on economic activity, people can create or find jobs in the informal sector.

The Black Business Council, for example, thinks that "parts of the informal sector have proved resilient" and that "those businesses that have been worst hit are the formal sector SMMEs". Similarly, the International Labour Organisation suggests that "informal employment tends to increase during crises".

These views are misguided and contrary to the available evidence in South Africa. The reality is just the opposite: the performance of our informal sector is intimately linked to the rest of the economy. This fact has profound...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.