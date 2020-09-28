Tanzania: Crafty Simba, Azam Spot Targets

WILL the newlypromoted Gwambina survive Simba machinery scare is the big question whose answer will be late today after the end of their Premier League match at Benjamin Mkapa stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Crafty Simba who boast a good number of quality players look menacingly superior to the debutants Gwambina who will be playing for the first time at the arena, while Simba who pounded Biashara United 4-0 at the same venue on Sunday, are looking to maintain that winning form.

Under the tutelage of Sven Vandenbroeck, Simba are well armed in all sections with goalkeeper Aishi Manula firm between the posts while Joash Onyango, Mohamed Hussein and Ibrahim Ame would be guarding all passages to keep his goal secure.

Whoever takes a centralstriker's role between Meddie Kagere and John Bocco, Bernard Morrison or Chriss Mugalu, there will be Francis Kahata, Larry Bwalya, Clatous Chama or Mzamiru Yassin to assist goal scoring. Elsewhere, musclemen Tanzania Prisons will host Azam today.

Azam FC remain confident that they will stamp fourth straight victory in the unfolding Premier League against Tanzania Prisons slated at Nelson Mandela Stadium in Sumbawanga today.

Tanzania Prisons opted to use the Nelson Mandela venue as their base for the rest of the season following pitch upgrade works which were done at the arena prior to hosting the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) finals between Simba and Namungo FC.

But, speaking yesterday, Azam's Information Officer Thabit Zakaria said the squad is ready to continue enjoying unbeaten run in the contest.

"All 24 players who have made the trip are in good health to stamp the much needed triumph against Tanzania Prisons which have never been a simple side in the league," he said.

He added that striker Obrey Chirwa who missed their previous 1-0 win match over Mbeya City is now fit to play today as per recommendation by the Head Coach Aristica Cioaba.

On his part, Tanzania Prisons Assistant Coach Shabani Kazumba said they are aware how good Azam are but vowed to make full use of their new territory by bagging all three points.

"The most important thing for us is to approach the game with discipline and avoid making silly mistakes which could become an advantage for our opponents to punish us. "We hope that the same system we used against Namungo FC whereby we won 1-0 will be used again this afternoon to stamp another home win against Azam," he said.

His skipper Laurian Mpalile disclosed that they will play with a game plan suitable to silence the visitors as they have good strikers capable to score goals.

"In each game, we thrive to post positive results and as such, we have another opportunity to prove our strength in the league by making sure that we record our second win in the competition," he said.

Tanzania Prisons are among the hard teams to beat in the league regardless whether they are playing at home or away especially when facing the big three sides; Simba, Young Africans and Azam.