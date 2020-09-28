South Africa: To Be South African Is to Live the Sum Total of All Our Contradictions, Discomforts, Injustices and Joys

opinion

Alan Paton coined the phrase 'lovely beyond any singing of it' in the opening lines to the iconic Cry, the Beloved Country. Helen Moffett further clarified SA's vision in her 2006 book, Lovely Beyond Any Singing: Landscapes in South African writing.

But - and there is always a "but" in South Africa - it is also a terrible beauty. Driving along the N2 highway out of the Cape Town CBD and further along the R43, the full contradictions of our country are on display. The drive is, sadly, not unique in its contradictions. Amid the infinite natural beauty and richness of the landscape, there lies a malaise and lack of care inevitable in a country deeply divided and one in which the price of corrupt governance is being paid mostly by the poor and most vulnerable.

The deep injustice is everywhere.

Along the N2, children, black and poor, consigned to the claustrophobia of shacklands, play precariously near the highway amid the dust. It's an informal cricket match, with makeshift stumps and bails. The deep injustice dictates that the poor are consigned to the dusty wastelands on the fringes of our cities and that children are denied the basic right to...