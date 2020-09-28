Malawi: Utm Launches By-Election Campaign in Phalombe

UTM Party has launched its campaign in Phalombe North Constituency in readiness for the November 10 by-elections.

Speaking to hundreds of people who thronged Mileme School grounds the party's Secretary General Patricia Kaliati said the people of Phalombe have been presented with a golden opportunity to 'correct a mistake' by voting for Justine Mokowa popularly known as 'Ambuye Amuna,' who will represent UTM in the by election.

She said as a Tonse Alliance partner, UTM will play a huge role in ensuring that the people of Phalombe North Constituency begin to enjoy the development that has eluded the area for many years.

Kaliati said UTM has structures in the constituency and all over the district and that voting for Justine Mokowa of UTM will serve to compliment the situation to fast track development for the area.

She added that the UTM through the Tonse Alliance will ensure that the party's manifesto which is well articulated in many areas of social economic development is implemented.

Kaliati, who arrived at the venue on a 'kabanza' motor cycle, said the UTM will not tolerate anyone particularly Agriculture officials to sabotage the Agriculture Farm Input Program which government is currently implementing in all areas across the country.

She chided the Dem0cratic Progress Party (DPP) for their decision to field a candidate in the constituency after mishandling the last election and urged the people to see through the DPP lies for what they are and make an objective decision for the sake of development.

Added Kaliati: "DPP was only good at feeding you with lies whilst a few of its officials were basking in untold wealth. That is not a good way to manage a country because running a proper government is about creating an environment where wealth is distributed to the common person in the village. UTM will ensure that the Tonse government achieves that objective"

Taking his turn, Publicity Secretary, Chidanti Malunga said UTM and the Tonse government is here to ensure that there is equitable distribution of social and economic development in the country to improve lives of Malawians.

He added that the fact that UTM and MCP are able to run government together as Tonse Alliance and be able to campaign for by-elections as separate entities is a sign of democracy and political maturity.

Malunga said that is exactly the type of focus and vision that was lacking in the previous government, and one needed now to bring real development in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Although we subscribe to the Tonse Philosophy, our agenda as a political party and as a separate entity still remains strong and our focus is to leverage the Tonse Alliance to implement our promises such as eradicating corruption; creating 1 million jobs for our youths in the first 12 months of the Tonse government; ensuring that people have three means a day and others," said Chidanti.

Other speakers at the rally were the UTM candidate for the by-election, Justine Mokowa and Director of women in the southern region, Loyce Mponda.

At the end of the rally, Kaliati launched a 1 million kwacha trophy for both boys and girls in the constituency to a deafening applause of the crowd.

The constituency fell vacant following a High Court of Malawi ruling nullifying its May 2019 results on the basis of massive irregularities.

There will be five by-elections in total that will take place on November 10 this year: two in Mangochi; one in Karonga; one in Lilongwe and one in Phalombe

00vote

Article Rating