Nigeria: Another Attack On Governor Zulum - Govt, Military Has Questions to Answer - ACF

Map of Nigeria showing the location of Bama and Maidiguri, in Borno State.

The apex sociocultural northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it received the disturbing news that the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on its way to Baga was again at-tacked by Boko Haram terrorists.

ACF posited that both the military and the federal government have a lot of questions to answer on what is going on in this endless war against insurgency.

The forum in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Mr Emmanuel Have said, such at-tack is condemnable in the strongest terms.

According to ACF, "We are alarmed that for all the assurances we have received from the military and the federal government of an improved security situation on the Boko Haram front, the deadly attacks and killings have continued regardless.

"In the latest attack, eight policemen, three soldiers and four civilian JTF men were reported to have lost their lives.

Only last week, a serving senior military officer Col, Bako was ambushed and killed around Demboa in same Borno State.

"Earlier in July, Governor Zulum had come under the gun fire of the same terrorist while on official tour.

"What these attacks have done is to undermine public confidence in the ability of the military to suc-cessfully defend Nigeria in the on going war against terror".