Nigeria: Another Attack On Governor Zulum - Govt, Military Has Questions to Answer - ACF

VOA News
Map of Nigeria showing the location of Bama and Maidiguri, in Borno State.
28 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Isaiah Benjamin

The apex sociocultural northern group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) said it received the disturbing news that the convoy of Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on its way to Baga was again at-tacked by Boko Haram terrorists.

ACF posited that both the military and the federal government have a lot of questions to answer on what is going on in this endless war against insurgency.

The forum in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary Mr Emmanuel Have said, such at-tack is condemnable in the strongest terms.

According to ACF, "We are alarmed that for all the assurances we have received from the military and the federal government of an improved security situation on the Boko Haram front, the deadly attacks and killings have continued regardless.

"In the latest attack, eight policemen, three soldiers and four civilian JTF men were reported to have lost their lives.

Only last week, a serving senior military officer Col, Bako was ambushed and killed around Demboa in same Borno State.

"Earlier in July, Governor Zulum had come under the gun fire of the same terrorist while on official tour.

"What these attacks have done is to undermine public confidence in the ability of the military to suc-cessfully defend Nigeria in the on going war against terror".

Read the original article on Leadership.

More on This
Militants Attack Nigeria Governor’s Convoy, Several Killed
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.