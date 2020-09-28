Nigeria: Poor Sponsorship, Bane of Nigeria's Special Sports Devt - Eruwa

28 September 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Olawale Ayeni

Abuja — The president of Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), Brig. General Emico Eruwa (Rtd) has identified lack of sponsorship as factors hindering the development of special sports in the country.

Eruwa, while speaking to newsmen during the 2nd North-central Zone Para-Athletics competition held at the weekend in Abuja, tasked private sector to do more to develop special sports.

"Sports funding should come from private sector, for now we have not getting enough needed for the development of special sport in the country.

"I am the president of Wheelchair basketball federation, if we want to host any tournaments we pay the secondary schools for them to come and watch it. On our parts we are working seriously to have a brand, so as to attract sponsorship.

He however expressed confidence that Team Nigeria for next year's Paralympic Games in Tokyo will win medals for the country.

"Like every other major outing the expectation comes from the Para Olympic group, so we will stick with what we are used too and come out in glorious form," he said.

"Nigerians should expect medal from weighting, athletics and even canoeing because canoeing is becoming very popular in Nigeria and the team are doing well.

According to him "most importantly weighting we will go there and dominate game at the Para Olympic, Nigerians saw what happened at the world hosted in Abuja. We dominated the games and we will carry the same momentum to the Para Olympic," he concluded.

