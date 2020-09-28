Ethiopia: Foundation Stone for Jigjiga Cultural Center Laid

7 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — A foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a cultural center in the capital of Somali Regional State, Jigjiga town.

The 41st World Tourism Day which is celebrated today under the theme: "Tourism and Rural Development" is being marked in Ethiopia for the 33rd times in town of Jigjiga.

Somali Regional State Interim President, Mustefe Oumer alongside with other high-government officials laid the corner stone for the construction of the cultural centre today.

Chief Administrators of Oromia, Amhara, SNNP, and Harari regions, as well as Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut Kassaw attended the ceremony.

The cultural center will serve as a museum and will have additional rooms for libraries and other services. Construction of the cultural center is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

On the occasion, Mustefe said "one of the sectors that Ethiopia identified to raise itself to a tower of prosperity in the coming ten years is tourism."

Developing tourism destinations, maintaining peace and stability are vital in boosting tourism industry, he said adding that after the reform peace and stability has been revived in the region, which creates conducive environment to develop the sector in the region.

The 2020 edition of World Tourism Day celebrated the unique role that tourism plays in providing opportunities outside of big cities and preserving cultural and natural heritage all around the world.

