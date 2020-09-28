Nigeria: NNPC, Seepco Sign Deal to Reduce Gas Flaring

28 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company (SEEPCO) have signed an agreement for the development and commercialisation of gas from the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 143 that could help reduce gas flaring in the country.

Speaking at the agreement-signing ceremony, which held at the NNPC Towers, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Malam Mele Kyari, described the execution of the deal as a great milestone as well as a testament to NNPC's commitment to facilitating the nation's transformation into a gas-powered economy.

A statement quoted Kyari as saying the deal would not only help reduce gas flaring and its environmental hazards but would also promote gas production and utilisation in the domestic market.

The GMD also commended SEEPCO for its unwavering commitment to gas development and commercialization, which has led to the establishment of a special purpose vehicle that will help expand gas utilisation as a cleaner, cheaper and more reliable alternative form of energy.

Chairman of SEEPCO, Mr. Tony Chukwueke, described the deal as an essential partnership that would help the company fulfill the pledge it made to support the efforts of the Nigerian government to eliminate gas flaring by monetising it.

He commended NNPC for ensuring the execution of the agreement, which he described as being central to the achievement of the company's cardinal objective of boosting the production of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), condensate and dry gas for the Nigerian market, adding that the company has invested about $600 million for that purpose.

