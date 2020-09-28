South Africa: Suspects Disarmed in Kraaifontein and Goodwood

28 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

To ensure the safety of the community, members of Kraaifontein police reacted on a tip-off during the early hours of yesterday morning and arrested an armed suspect. The information led the members to an address in Klipbok Street where a 37-year-old suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 32 rounds of ammunition. Investigation revealed that this firearm was reported stolen in Grassy Park in May 2018. Once charged, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Blue Downs.

In an unrelated matter, members of the Western Cape Flying Squad spotted three male suspects in Goodwood late last night and searched the trio, which led to the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and six rounds of ammunition. The three suspects aged 35, 48 and 50 were arrested and are expected to make their court appearances in Goodwood on Tuesday, 29 September 2020.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
The People Have Voted - Efe Wins #BBNaija Grand Prize
Nigeria Has Voted - Laycon Wins Big Brother Naija

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.