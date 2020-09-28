South Africa: Suspects Disarmed in Kraaifontein and Goodwood

press release

To ensure the safety of the community, members of Kraaifontein police reacted on a tip-off during the early hours of yesterday morning and arrested an armed suspect. The information led the members to an address in Klipbok Street where a 37-year-old suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 32 rounds of ammunition. Investigation revealed that this firearm was reported stolen in Grassy Park in May 2018. Once charged, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in Blue Downs.

In an unrelated matter, members of the Western Cape Flying Squad spotted three male suspects in Goodwood late last night and searched the trio, which led to the discovery of an unlicensed firearm and six rounds of ammunition. The three suspects aged 35, 48 and 50 were arrested and are expected to make their court appearances in Goodwood on Tuesday, 29 September 2020.