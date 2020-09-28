Somalia's New PM Takes Office, Pledges to Fight Women Abuses

27 September 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The newly-appointed prime minister of Somalia Mohamed Hussein Roble has taken the office from the acting and deputy PM Mahdi Mohamed Guled Khadar on Sunday.

Cabinet members and other high-ranking government officials were in attendance at the hand-over event held the PM's office inside the heavily guarded presidential palace.

In his speech, Roble has vowed to fight hard to end the ongoing abuses against the women and children in Somalia and will give this task top priority.

Somalia has been in turmoil for decades and witnessed an abundant crisis, including civil war, piracy, terrorism, and natural disasters in the past three decades.

