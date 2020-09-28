Sudan: Tax Revenues for First Half of 2020 Amount to SDG 68 Billion

27 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The actual performance of tax revenues during the first half of this year amounted to 68.380 billion Sudanese pounds, with a performance rate of 86% of the projected amount, and an increase of 27% over that of the same period of last year.

This came in the paper on the axis of financial policies and economic planning, which was presented by Dr. Amna Abkar, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, at the National Economic Conference today at the Friendship Hall here.

The paper indicated that the other revenues include administrative fees, property income, the defense industry system, Sudanese oil revenue, transit fees for South Sudan's oil, in addition to the transitional financial arrangements. It achieved actual performance in the first half of this year 46.915 billion Sudanese pounds, a performance rate of 37% and an increase of 163% over the same period of the previous year.

The paper referred to grants during the first half of this year, which amounted to 2.309 billion pounds, with a performance rate of 3% from the relative projection and a decrease of 49% compared to the first half of the previous year.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

