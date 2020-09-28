Nigeria: NFF to Announce New Super Falcons Coach This Week

27 September 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

The NFF is set to announce a new handler for the Super Falcons this Tuesday.

The Nigeria Football Federation President, Amaju Pinnick, has hinted that the new coach for the country's women national team, the Super Falcons, will be made public this week.

In an exclusive interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos, Mr Pinnick said the Federation is looking at unveiling their choice of manager on Tuesday.

The NFF had last Friday named new head coaches and technical crew members for a number of national teams but omitted that of the Super Falcons.

However, the NFF President, who reiterated his admiration for the women's national team and their globally unmatchable achievements, said a new handler will be named on Tuesday.

"We respect the women and are very proud of their achievements, they have won more continental titles than every other country in the world... by Tuesday we will be announcing the coach of the Super Falcons, I have the idea of it now." Mr Pinnick told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier done an analysis on the likely candidates that could take over the Super Falcons coaching job.

This newspaper learnt that the federation is favourably disposed to getting an expatriate to handle the women's team just as is the case with the Super Eagles currently being tutored by Franco-German Gernot Rohr.

On the burning issue of equal pay for male and female teams gradually being championed globally, the NFF President said it can also be considered but subject to availability of funds.

