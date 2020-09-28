Sudan: Khartoum State's Resistance Committees Reject Lifting of Subsidies

27 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Resistance Committees of Khartoum State raised placards during the session for discussing the axis of financial policies at the National Economic Conference at the Friendship Hall here today rejecting lifting of subsidies on basic commodities amid rising inflation rate in the country.

Member of Khartoum State's Resistance Committee Dr. Hussam-Eddin Hassan Ismail told SUNA that they wanted that all revenues of the government's companies should be under the control of the Ministry of Finance, including the Defense System's companies.

He stressed the importance of bringing some 424 "gray" companies under the umbrella of the Ministry of Finance besides establishment of governmental companies to operate in the field of exports to fund importation of basic commodities, top of them wheat and medicines.

