Sudan: Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets ICRC Deputy Head

27 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Geneva — Minister of Foreign Affairs Omer Gamar-Eddin has met the deputy head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the presence of Sudan permanent representative in Geneva ambassador Ali Ibn Abi-Taleeb Abdel Rahman.

The meeting discussed the joint cooperation through mobilizing support and the necessary resources to mitigate the impacts of the floods disaster that hit the Sudan recently.

Meanwhile, the minister also met with the General Director of Organization of International Migration (OIM).

The two sides discussed the projects provided to Sudan particularly as regard of benefiting from experiences and knowhow of Sudanese citizens in the diaspora.

The minister said the General Director of OIM promised sending a mission to Sudan by mid-October to assess and discuss the Sudan's requirements with the Sudanese officials.

