Sudan: Jabir Briefed On Overall Situations in South Darfur

Khartoum — Member of Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) L.t Gen.. Ibrahim Jabir has got acquainted with security, political, economic and social situations in South Darfur State.

This came when the TSC member met Sunday at his office in the Republican Palace with Governor of South Darfur State Musa Mahadi Ishaq, who affirmed in a press statement that the state enjoys full security and stability.

The governor pointed out that he discussed with Jabir the challenges facing the state and the importance of connecting Nyala and Al-Fashir cities with railways.