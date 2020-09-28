Kenya: How Fun-Loving Kenyans Ignored Covid-19 Measures During World Tourism Day

Thousands of Kenyans on Sunday ignored Ministry of Health's Covid-19 protocols during the International World Tourism Day celebrations at Mama Ngina Waterfront in Mombasa.

The event, which was attended by Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, attracted a huge crowd, including Kenyan artistes, food vendors and thrill-seekers happy to be in a public gathering for the first time since March.

Some of the artistes who performed at the event included Otile Brown, Masauti, King Kaka and Khaligraph Jones who has been very vocal about the resumption of concerts.

This year's World Tourism Day was marked in the midst of Covid-19 pandemic which has hugely affected the tourism sector in Kenya.

During the event, stakeholders in the tourism sector implored President Uhuru Kenyatta to lift Covid-19 restrictions and allow Kenya to return to the norm.

President Kenyatta is expected to make the 12th address on the Covid-19 situation in the country on Tuesday.

Among the many issues that Kenyans expect to be addressed is the re-opening of schools, the daily dusk-to-dawn curfew and the closure of bars and pubs.