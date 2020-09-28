Nigeria Has Cracks That Could Lead to Break Up - Osinbajo

Nigeria needs focus and consistent prayers to avoid breaking up from the current cracks in the nation's walls, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has said.

This is even as he made reference to the biblical story of how Nehemiah rebuilt the broken walls of Jerusalem.

The vice president, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, made the call at a church service held to commemorate Nigeria's 60th Independence anniversary at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja on Sunday, according to a report by Punch newspaper.

"Fortunately for us, our walls are not yet broken but there are obvious cracks that could lead to a break if not properly addressed.

"Nehemiah started with fervent prayers, seeking the face of God and pleaded with his king to allow him return to Jerusalem to rebuild the broken walls because wall signifies peace, security, contentment and prosperity. It signifies the essence of the state of the nation.

"There's an urgent need for a Nehemiah in our country, Nigeria, today. And like Nehemiah faced opposition in his efforts to rebuild the walls, any Nigerian that desires to rebuild Nigeria must also be ready to face stiffer opposition which will come in torrents. It can only be diffused by consistent focus and prayers," he said.

While he hoped that the 60th Independence anniversary could herald a rebirth in Nigeria, Mr Osinbajo noted that no group is more prepared for the task than the religious bodies.

On his part, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Samson Ayokunle, emphasised the need for justice, which, he said, would bring peace, tolerance and love.

"For us all to be on the same page, have a sense of belonging and be happy, the doctrine of equality, that is equal access to employment, governance and education, must be available to all. The principle of inclusivity must be adopted. Nobody or region must be excluded from the scheme of things in Nigeria."

Mr Osinbajo's call comes about two weeks after former president, Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria is slowly becoming a failed, divided state.

The ex-president who said he has never seen the country in such a bad state, blamed the current status of the country on poor management of the nation's diversity.

While he also warned against the call for war and secession, Mr Obasanjo had said for Nigeria to successfully tackle its challenges, the problem of disunity must first be addressed.

Mr Obasanjo was attacked by the presidency and presidential aides for his statement.